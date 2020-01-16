Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

CLNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 474,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,760,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 410,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

