Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $83.89 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $97,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,569.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,050,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

