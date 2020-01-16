Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CLIR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 38,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,990. Clearsign Combustion has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.
Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearsign Combustion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
About Clearsign Combustion
ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.