Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $15.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 27,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

