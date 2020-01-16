Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.42. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $141.69. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

