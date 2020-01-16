Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. 1,086,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 19.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

