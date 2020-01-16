Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Update

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 703,800 shares. Currently, 26.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 67,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,500. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

