Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

CVLY stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, COO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

