Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cohen & Steers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE CNS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.