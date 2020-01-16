Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research note published on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

COHU stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Cohu has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $959.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

