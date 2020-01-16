CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03611754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00194821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00126944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

