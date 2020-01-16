Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 966,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78,752 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 548,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.9% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

CL traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. 3,606,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

