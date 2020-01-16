Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer Sells 1,321 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

COLL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 29,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

