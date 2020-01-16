Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 141,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $83.83.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

