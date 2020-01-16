COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 41,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,603. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.96 million for the quarter. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 69.30%.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

