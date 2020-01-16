Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.81, approximately 516,378 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,372% from the average daily volume of 20,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

