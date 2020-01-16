Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 10,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,864. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

