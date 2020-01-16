Comparing Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) & MACOM Technology Solutions (NYSE:MTSI)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sequans Communications and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 1 4 5 0 2.40

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 103.79%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $21.99, indicating a potential downside of 19.94%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $40.25 million 2.44 -$36.22 million ($1.44) -2.87 MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 3.64 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -45.77

Sequans Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequans Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -128.30% N/A -54.48% MACOM Technology Solutions -77.29% -10.69% -3.97%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Sequans Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

