Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.