Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,517. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

