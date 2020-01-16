Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

