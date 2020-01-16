Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Conifer has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. Analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Petcoff purchased 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $349,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 187,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 321,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,448,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,412.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 942,914 shares of company stock worth $4,216,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

