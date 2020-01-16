ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

