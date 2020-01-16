ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,401,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.