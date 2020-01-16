Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $91.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.5% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 1,942,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

