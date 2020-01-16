Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $192.14 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.14 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $194.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

