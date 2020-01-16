Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Constellium stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Constellium by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,634,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,488,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in Constellium by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after buying an additional 526,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

