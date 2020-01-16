Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.47

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.47 and traded as high as $126.85. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $126.33, with a volume of 320,562 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4098 per share. This is a positive change from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 47,229 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

