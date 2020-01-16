Contrasting iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) & Portola Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PTLA)

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) and Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A Portola Pharmaceuticals $40.13 million 28.68 -$350.22 million ($5.01) -2.95

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for iCo Therapeutics and Portola Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Portola Pharmaceuticals 0 4 4 0 2.50

Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.65%. Given Portola Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portola Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A -929.42% -182.23% Portola Pharmaceuticals -275.13% -282.04% -57.81%

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals beats iCo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. It is also advancing cerdulatinib, a dual spleen tyrosine kinase and janus kinases inhibitor in development for the treatment of hematologic cancers. In addition, the company is developing PRT2761, a Syk inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRX Cardio; LLC; Ora; and Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

