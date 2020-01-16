Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Research Coverage Started at Bernstein Bank

Research analysts at Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of CLB opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 371,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

