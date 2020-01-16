Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and discovers cardiovascular drugs for the treatment of atrial arrhythmia, congestive heart failure and bacterial skin infections. The company’s product portfolio includes BRINAVESS(R), AGGRASTAT(R), ESMOCARD(R), ESMOCARDLYO(R), EXEMBOL(R) and XYDALBA(TM). Correvio Pharma Corp., formerly known as Correvio Pharma Corp., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

CORV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of CORV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Correvio Pharma has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 34.3% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Correvio Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Correvio Pharma (CORV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.