COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.69, approximately 14,761 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82.

About COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of October 3, 2019, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 538,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 5 new build vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

