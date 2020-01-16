COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect COSTAMARE INC/SH to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.29.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

