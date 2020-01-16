CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0000 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. CoTrader has a market cap of $428,625.00 and $72,363.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.41 or 0.06034054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

