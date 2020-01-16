Countrywide (LON:CWD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.08

Shares of Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and traded as high as $336.00. Countrywide shares last traded at $333.00, with a volume of 89,545 shares.

Several analysts have commented on CWD shares. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Countrywide in a report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Countrywide in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5.33 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.79.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

