Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $1,960,561.20 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.87. 1,055,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.54 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 361.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 704,683 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

