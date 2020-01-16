COVA (COVA) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. COVA has a market capitalization of $454,300.00 and $911,035.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.03665828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00198668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00126887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.