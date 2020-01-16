Cowen Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $50.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
