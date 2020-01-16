Cowen Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $50.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.

