Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 76,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $112.30. 886,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

