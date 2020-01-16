Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 98.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $54.38. 1,326,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,435. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

