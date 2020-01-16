Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

URI stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

