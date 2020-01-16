Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.87. 1,850,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,683. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

