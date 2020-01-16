Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after buying an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $56,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,469.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 933,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 3,846,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,314. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

