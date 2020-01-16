Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.71. 2,152,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

