Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.48. 437,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,011. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $12,455,989.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,064 shares of company stock valued at $81,173,429 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.