Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,374 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 292.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after buying an additional 5,331,862 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Centurylink by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centurylink by 17.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Centurylink by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTL stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,747,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

