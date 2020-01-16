Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 465,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CR opened at $87.34 on Thursday. Crane has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $50,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 14.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.