Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 34.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Cream has a market capitalization of $28,969.00 and $69.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.01368870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049441 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00207572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001789 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.