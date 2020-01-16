Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €88.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.75 ($102.03).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €93.16 ($108.33). 315,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.59.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

