Creditbit (CRB) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market cap of $10,282.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

CRB is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

